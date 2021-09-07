CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Intentional growth plans can avoid loss of revenue, talent, and patients

By Ray Mays
physicianspractice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning a successful medical practice is no small feat. The complexities of insurance, HIPAA compliance, technology solutions, and other needs grow exponentially year over year—and if you’re not keeping up, you’re falling behind. Without focus and intentionality in your growth plan, you may find yourself in a situation where you...

www.physicianspractice.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthleadersmedia.com

5 Steps to Revenue Cycle Succession Planning Success

It's more important than ever for revenue cycle leaders to think seriously about succession planning as baby boomers begin to retire and the revenue cycle increasingly requires more specialized skills, says PeaceHealth's senior enterprise director of HIM, coding, and CDI. — "Everyone's replaceable," saysCassi Birnbaum, senior enterprise director of HIM, coding, and CDI at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Washington.
VANCOUVER, WA
helpnetsecurity.com

Implementing a strategic planning process is key to drive future revenue growth

While many long term plans were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive leaders should act now in implementing a strategic planning process for future revenue growth, according to Gartner. Organizations must actively prepare to respond to future disruptions and anticipate change. Executive leaders should evaluate the use of...
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Businesses not maintaining their websites are at risk of online revenue loss

A website is essentially an online shop window for your business, whether that be for a service or products. The pandemic forced many customers to shop online, and businesses that adapted and responded to this demand fared well. But to what extent can a well-maintained online presence really influence sales and revenue in the long run?
SMALL BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

5 mistakes to avoid in your return-to-office plans

The unexpected surge of the Delta variant has complicated and delayed many accounting and tax firms’ plans for returning to the workplace. As firms deliberate what comes next, it’s important that they recognize — and avoid — some of the common pitfalls that create anxiety and confusion amongst employees and require constant updates as the return-to-office horizon shifts.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ehrintelligence.com

Should EHR Vendors Share Health IT Patient Safety Responsibility?

- While a new CMS policy aims to improve patient safety through hospital self-assessment of EHR systems, EHR vendors should also be responsible for assessing their products to ensure they meet federal health IT standards, according to a new Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) op-ed. In August, CMS...
HEALTH
physicianspractice.com

Seven communication sins every practice should avoid

A lack of communication can lead to inefficiency in medical practice, says one expert. What are a few communications sins to avoid?. Avoiding seven common communication errors can boost the productivity of the average medical group by 80 percent. So claimed Skip Weisman of Weisman Success Resources, a Poughkeepsie, NY-based...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How digital transformation can enhance the patient journey, improve revenue cycle management

Today's healthcare consumers expect their experience — from scheduling to payment — to be easy, seamless and online, much like almost every other service and product journey they go through today. Healthcare is complex, and many parts of its ecosystem use antiquated and offline processes and tools that are disjointed and difficult to navigate.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intentionality#Insurance#Eye Centers#Ecotn#Marine Corps
The Independent

Losses widen at Darktrace, but revenue upgrade buoys shares

The costs of going public in London helped increase cyber security firm Darktrace’s loss more than fivefold in the last year.The company said that a pre-IPO restructuring of its ownership cost more than 107 million dollars (£77 million).It was the main reason that pushed the firm to a 147.6 million dollar (£106.6 million) loss in the year to the end of June, from 26.9 million dollars (£19.4 million) a year before.It also cost the company 15.3 million dollars (£11 million) to make sure its accounts are in order, to pay its lawyers and bankers, and other fees as part of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

TCC rated as an A+ business due to revenue stability and growth

A local tribal consortium is not only serving Alaska Natives of the Interior, it is also thriving as a business and an investment opportunity. Tanana Chiefs Conference, which provides essential health services for its members, showed solid performance and financial stability through the pandemic. This is why it was rated as an A+ business, worth investing in, by the American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Healthcare IT News

Can healthcare avoid another AI winter?

The use of artificial intelligence in a variety of cases is on the rise in healthcare today. What many in health IT want to avoid is what's known as an "AI winter," a time period where players are not convinced AI can be as helpful as it is said to be, and they thus stay away from the technology.
HEALTH
MedCity News

Babyscripts raises $12M, plans to expand to all 50 states

Babyscripts, the provider of a virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, has raised $12 million in Series B funding. Led by the MemorialCare Innovation Fund — MemorialCare Health System’s innovation arm — the latest financing round includes participation from Banner Health, WellSpan Health, University Hospitals and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. These providers are all part of the company’s Strategic Partner Program, an investment bloc comprised of health systems.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
benefitspro.com

4 ways employers can avoid the 'Great Resignation'

As pandemic life approaches the 18-month mark, so many people are quitting their jobs that the phenomenon has earned a pop culture nickname: the Great Resignation. Millions of workers have given notice and moved on, and employers are having a tough time filling open positions. According to a new Gallup study, the Great Resignation cuts across industries and job categories — nearly half of U.S. workers are either actively seeking a new job or passively keeping employment options open.
ECONOMY
Times Union

Costs of Care Announces Launch of Event Focused on Improving Patient Affordability

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Costs of Care, a non-profit focused on helping clinicians and health systems provide more affordable and equitable healthcare, will bring together leaders from around the country to address the patient affordability crisis during a two-day Affordability Accelerator this month. Launched in December 2019, Costs of Care’s Affordability Moonshot envisions “a world in which no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings.” As a critical component of the Moonshot, the Accelerator will embolden key stakeholders from leading health systems, research organizations, payers and patient representative organizations to work together to further dialogue and insights that will lead to the development of innovative initiatives to improve patient affordability. Partnering with Costs of Care in this Accelerator is Family Reach, a non-profit dedicated to removing the financial barriers standing between a cancer patient and their treatment.
ADVOCACY
MedCity News

Patient care is displaced for good. Can our tech keep up?

Covid-19 has broken down the traditional walls of healthcare and turned our idea of what it means to visit a doctor’s office or hospital upside down. It accelerated a nascent trend in displacing care delivery from traditional outpatient and inpatient facility settings to virtual care and hospital-at-home care. With care...
HEALTH SERVICES
physicianspractice.com

Avoid these HIPAA mistakes when texting patients

While texting can make things a lot easier (and more profitable), it can also be easy to unknowingly violate HIPAA regulations. Some of the highest-quality healthcare strategies nowadays include remote components and patients are increasingly wanting to communicate with their providers via text messages. Texting is a great way to keep up with matters such as payments, appointment scheduling, patient conversations, and earning valuable feedback for your practice.
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Leon Medical Centers Partners with Health Tech Company Rimidi, Reducing A1Cs in High-Risk Cohort of Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

84% of patients being remotely monitored by Leon clinicians using Rimidi’s platform have improved their A1C to below 9%. Leon Medical Centers, a leading healthcare services provider serving Medicare patients in South Florida, today announced clinical improvements in a cohort of high-risk patients with Type 2 Diabetes due to the remote patient monitoring and clinical decision support capabilities of Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives.
HEALTH
physicianspractice.com

Prerequisites for Strategic Planning

There are many different models for strategic planning. Attempting to "jump right in," however, is ill-advised. Here are three steps to consider. There are many different models and action steps for strategic planning. Attempting to "jump right in," however, is ill-advised. Undertaking some basic pre-work will help to ensure better success for the strategic planning process. Here are three perquisites for strategic planning:
bizjournals

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin participates in Babyscripts $12M capital raise

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin participated in Babyscripts raising millions in fresh funding to introduce a product to doctors nationwide as demand for virtual access to health care continues to balloon. The Washington, D.C., venture's maternal health platform connects pregnant patients with their physicians. Babyscripts said Monday it...
WISCONSIN STATE
KTEN.com

How to Avoid Probate? Estate Planning Guide

Probating an estate is an expensive, time-consuming and sometimes adversarial affair. It is possible, and sometimes advisable, to avoid probate. With the help of an estate planner and, perhaps, an attorney, you can learn how to avoid probate for your estate. Remember, too, that estate laws vary by states and even jurisdictions. Estate planning is best done with the insight and guidance of a financial advisor.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy