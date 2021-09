Are you one of the men up and down the country who has been badgering Toast to bring back its menswear? If you are, then your persistence has paid off. The craft-core brand famed for its beautiful fabrics and functional cuts is adding its first menswear collection in six years to its womenswear and homeware offering this month – and it has been worth the wait.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO