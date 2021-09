The Biden administration had just taken office early this year when Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, said on Fortune’s show Balancing The Ledger that he was “cautiously optimistic" about any future crypto regulation in the U.S. He added, “First and foremost, what we would like to see are clear rules for the industry so that, regardless of whether or not we agree with the rule, we understand how to comply with it.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO