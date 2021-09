The Government is being urged to “bring clarity” soon on the future of the state pension triple lock.Reports suggest that a decision on the triple lock, which is used to uprate pensions, is set to be made imminently and an announcement could be just days away.Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Any decision needs to take account of the needs of both pensioners and taxpayers.We need to look at whether the triple lock remains the best way to maintain the long-term value of the state pension while striking a balance between taxpayers and pensionersHelen...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO