The Post-pandemic future of clinical trials: How recruiting, participating and monitoring are changing

Investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are finally on the rise in healthcare. While the industry has been slow to adopt AI in comparison to other sectors like financial services and manufacturing – with 70% of health systems yet to establish a formal program – a recent survey found that 68% of health system executives plan to invest more in AI in the next five years to help reach their strategic goals. And the investments are expected to be significant; the global AI in healthcare market size is estimated to reach $120.2 billion by 2028.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO