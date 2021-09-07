The Post-pandemic future of clinical trials: How recruiting, participating and monitoring are changing
In a post-Covid world, we’re seeing a decade’s worth of reshaping within clinical trials solidify in less than a year. While the life sciences industry was making a slow build toward decentralized clinical trials and broader inclusion, Covid-19 exposed gaps in reach and efficiency that can no longer be ignored. Moving forward, industry leaders are focused on modernizing and “opening up” the model for operating clinical trials in these three categories:medcitynews.com
