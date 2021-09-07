CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Family Still Seeks Answers After Deadly Railroad-Crossing Accident

By Rachel Parsons
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo look at a railroad map of Fort Worth is to look at a spider’s web. The city has 193 highway-rail grade crossings, or points where tracks cross streets. This is the largest number per capita of any other big city in Texas, according to Fort Worth’s transportation department. There’s ample reason. In 1876, the first railroad, the Texas and Pacific Railway, pulled into a town that was essentially a frontier nonentity. People associate the old town with the cattle trade (from whence the moniker “Cowtown” came) or oil, but in reality, the railroads were largely responsible for the city’s growth and eventual economic prosperity, according to local historian Richard Selcer. Which meant that by the turn of the 20th century, “the railroads owned Fort Worth. They got whatever they wanted, the way they wanted it, and that was part of the deal,” he says. Grand thoroughfares such as Lancaster Avenue were named for railroad company presidents whose firms poured millions of dollars into the city.

