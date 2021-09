On Sunday, Courtney B. Vance accepted his guest actor Emmy Award for Lovecraft Country, and took the opportunity to pay touching tribute to his recently passed co-star Michael K. Williams. After thanking creator Misha Green, the show, his fellow nominees, fans and his wife and children, Vance said, “Finally to Michael K. Williams. Misha said it best. Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style. May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love forward, a little more endless in thought...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO