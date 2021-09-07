CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revive Project to Revolutionize Crypto Investments, NFTs

 8 days ago

The Revive Project’s PULSE token public sale offers the crypto community a chance to be a part of and benefit from its unique investment platform and NFT marketplace. September 7th, 2021, Zug, Switzerland — The Revive Project is a revolutionary platform that will allow the blockchain community to come together to invest in crypto and develop exciting NFT projects. Revive has created an unique ecosystem for NFT and crypto investments, governed by its native utility token, PULSE.

CoinTelegraph

Bullish on bullion? This crypto project has a golden proposition

Gold and cryptocurrencies are often seen as oil and water by investors — but a new project enables consumers to gain exposure to both asset classes at the same time. AABBG is a token that is fully backed by gold, and this ensures that the asset’s value is pegged to the current spot price of the precious metal.
Solana Inflows Dwarf Bitcoin Investments As Institutions Diversify to Other Crypto Assets

High-performance blockchain Solana (SOL) is growing in popularity among cryptocurrency investors, threatening more established crypto asset investment products. According to digital asset management firm CoinShares, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap saw more inflows than Bitcoin and Ethereum during the week ending September 13th. During the period when the cryptocurrency...
Ark Invest to split ‘60% Bitcoin, 40% Ether’ as confidence in ETH grows ‘dramatically’

Ark Investment CEO believes Ethereum’s development is promising and Bitcoin’s value will continue to rise as more companies and institutions adopt the cryptocurrency. Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Investment, has doubled down on her prediction that the price of Bitcoin will grow by tenfold in the next five years, and said the growth of DeFi, NFTs and the Eth2 upgrade has massively increased Ark’s confidence in Ether’s future.
PrimeDAO raises $2M to build cooperative platform for DAOs

PrimeDAO has raised $2 million from DeFi funds that share its vision for a collaborative platform enabling cooperation between decentralized autonomous organizations. PrimeDAO, a project seeking to facilitate greater coordination and cooperation between decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in the DeFi sector, has secured $2 million in seed funding. According to...
Amex Ventures backs $55M Abra raise

Venture capital continues to flow into the crypto industry, with high-profile investors such as American Express taking part in the new economy. Cryptocurrency trading platform Abra has raised $55 million in funding to bootstrap the next phase of its growth strategy, bringing several high-profile investors on board from both inside and outside the blockchain industry.
Crypto Execs Should Cooperate With Regulators, Says SALT Panel

Cryptocurrency executives ought to work with regulators to facilitate wider acceptance, according to members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street’s SALT conference. The panel included Canadian business mogul from business reality TV show “Shark Tank,” Kevin O’Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi. He urged company leaders to adopt a more accommodating tone with regulators. O’Leary emphasized that the current lack of compliance is spooking investors away.
cryptonews.com

IOST Partners Rising Play2Earn Project Zodium to Boost NFTs & Blockchain Game Growth

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. September 14, 2021, ultra-fast, decentralized, and leading blockchain network IOST announces a new partnership with the emerging Play2Earn Project- Zodium to further expand the NFT and Blockchain game sectors to the IOST ecosystem. NFT Expansion on...
Immutable raises $60M for its carbon-conscious NFT platform

The NFT protocol has now raised a total of $77.5 million across two funding rounds. Immutable, a layer-two nonfungible token (NFT) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, has announced a $60 million Series B funding raise from a multitude of corporate venture firms, including Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research and Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund.
tearsheet.co

What buying its first NFTs says about Visa’s broader crypto strategy

Visa has jumped onboard the NFT train, paying $150,000 in ethereum for a CryptoPunk 7610 NFT — a female Punk with a mohawk, lipstick, and green-rimmed clown eyes. While the purchase is not a significant investment for the company, what could it mean for Visa and the NFT market?. The...
FOXBusiness

Steven Cohen to invest in crypto quant trading firm

Billionaire Steven A. Cohen is set to invest in a new cryptocurrency trading firm, the latest bet on the digital-asset markets by a prominent Wall Street investor. The hedge-fund manager and owner of the New York Mets agreed to make an initial investment in Radkl, a quantitative-trading firm specializing in digital assets, according to the firm’s executives and a spokeswoman for Mr. Cohen.
These Four Mid-Cap Altcoins Are Surging Despite the Crypto Market Downturn

Four mid-cap altcoins have skyrocketed in value over the past week as most of the market endures a correction. The native asset for the high throughput blockchain project Elrond (EGLD) is trading at $288.91 at time of writing, according to CoinGecko – up a whopping 60% in the past week.
Ethereum’s Infura Releases Tool to Prevent Overpayment of Transaction Fees

A code change to the Ethereum blockchain that was enacted last month, called EIP-1559, was designed to prevent people from paying more than they had to in transaction costs. Except, it doesn’t always do that—not when the network is at peak usage levels thanks to an onslaught of NFT bids and DeFi swaps.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano Launches Smart Contracts Support, Analyst Says $ADA Going to $10 by Mid 2022

This article provides an overview of smart contracts platform Cardano ($ADA) price action, news, and commentary by influencers, analysts, traders, and investors as of Monday (September 13). Latest Price Action. According to data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Kraken, currently (as of 14:20 UTC on September 13), $ADA is trading...
Reuters

Brevan Howard hires CMT Digital CEO to lead crypto venture investments

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday it had hired CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead the firm’s private and venture investments in crypto. Sullivan, who specialised in crypto-asset trading and blockchain technology investments at trading firm CMT, will also chair the investment committee of...
Americajr.com

Ian Balina Token Metrics CEO Issues NFTs to Celebrate New Book, “Crypto Investing Guide: How to Invest in Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, and More”

NEW YORK — In his new book, Crypto Investing Guide: How to Invest in Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, and More, Ian Balina, founder and CEO of Token Metrics, an AI-driven cryptocurrency investment research firm, shares everything you need to know about crypto investing. To commemorate the book’s launch, Token Metrics will be issuing rare non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to customers who buy books to support their mission of economic empowerment for all humanity.
Laredo Morning Times

Cryptocurrencies in Mexico, is it a good way to invest?

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies, as they are assets with a cryptographic encryption that guarantees their ownership and integrity of transactions and prevents them from being replicated. How is the operation of these intangible currencies possible?. Their operation has the particularity of differentiating themselves from traditional systems, as they are not...
invezz.com

Indian crypto exchanges urge customers to buy and give during the festivals

As the Indian holiday season kicked off, the country’s exchanges have started a new marketing campaign. The campaign revolves around encouraging their users to gift cryptocurrencies to their friends and family. The move is, of course, meant to help increase the number of investors by spreading awareness. This is an...
u.today

PlutuSwap to Become Key to Opportunities on Cardano Blockchain

PlutuSwap races against time in the development of its Automated Market Maker platform, which they promised that when launched, it will be the choice DEX/AMM platform for the Cardano Blockchain. Plutuswap is a decentralized exchange using the Extended Automated Market Maker (EAMM) protocol as its backbone, built on the Cardano...
Robinhood to Launch Recurring Crypto Investment Feature This Month

The Robinhood crypto and stock trading platform will release a feature later this month that allows users to dollar cost average through recurring investments. Trading platform Robinhood has announced a new recurring cryptocurrency investment feature, according to a blog post published on Sep. 8. The feature allows users to buy their favorite cryptocurrencies on a regular basis. The feature is commission-free and can be scheduled on a daily, weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis.
