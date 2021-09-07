Revive Project to Revolutionize Crypto Investments, NFTs

Ark Investment CEO believes Ethereum’s development is promising and Bitcoin’s value will continue to rise as more companies and institutions adopt the cryptocurrency. Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Investment, has doubled down on her prediction that the price of Bitcoin will grow by tenfold in the next five years, and said the growth of DeFi, NFTs and the Eth2 upgrade has massively increased Ark’s confidence in Ether’s future.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO