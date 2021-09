Sotheby’s “Ape In!” sale achieved $26.2 million, setting a record for an NFT auction at the house. The sale, which took place this morning, had been initially estimated to bring in between $12 million and $19 million. It surpassed the result from Sotheby’s “Natively Digital” sale in June, which realized $17 million. (NFT sales are denominated in dollars, but payments are usually made in Ethereum cryptocurrency. When asked to confirm what currency the buyer used, a Sotheby’s representative responded: “At this time we can’t comment if the buyer will pay in fiat or crypto.”)

