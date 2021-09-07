CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nifty News: Dolce & Gabbana’s historic NFTs, ’26 minute’ CryptoPunk flip, FTX spammed

cryptocoingossip.com
 9 days ago

People on Twitter were accusing Pranksy of wash trading a CryptoPunk NFT, Dolce & Gabbana is auctioning luxury NFTs to “approved bidders” and FTX was spammed with tokenized fish. Dolce & Gabbana knocking on the Dior of NFTs. Luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is entering the NFT sector...

Gary Vee Plots Conference for VeeFriends NFT Holders, Christie’s Auction

Investor and social media personality Gary Vaynerchuk (a.k.a. “Gary Vee”) is a leading advocate for NFTs, as his $3.7 million CryptoPunk and frequent tweets suggest. But he’s also a creator of NFTs, thanks to his VeeFriends collection, and now he’s following through on promises to cultivate the community of collectors with live events.
#Ftx#Spam#Nifty News#Dolce Gabbana#Italian#Nft#Polygon#Unxd#Dolcegabbana#Cryptopunk 6275#Coingeek#Japanese#Rakuten#Fintech#Cointelegraph
