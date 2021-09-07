CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube has ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ classic pilot

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
“The Beverly Hillbillies.” Clockwise from left, Irene Ryan, Max Baer Jr. Buddy Ebsen and Donna Douglas. Associated Press

Before “The Beverly Hillbillies” premiered in the fall of 1962, the TV critics agreed on one thing — the show had an excellent chance to be the first new series to get canceled. The critics didn’t think the concept of a bunch of mountain hillbillies who struck oil and moved to Beverly Hills had a chance to be successful. City TV writers couldn’t appreciate rural humor.

The public did, however. “The Beverly Hillbillies” became an instant hit and quickly vaulted into the No. 1 slot in the ratings. It was one of CBS’ biggest hits for the nine seasons that it was on the air.

The critics, however, should have known better. The pilot episode is available on YouTube and you can see why CBS gave it a series commitment. The pilot, which presented the origin of the Hillbillies and how they became rich, was laugh-out-loud funny. It was one of the best episodes in the entire series.

The theme music was different, but the comic timing of Buddy Ebsen, who played Jed Clampett, and Irene Ryan, who played Granny, was flawless.

If you have a chance, you should check out the first episode and you’ll be a Clampett fan all over again. In the ‘60s, you didn’t need sexual overtones to have a comedy classic. That isn’t the case today.

I also stumbled into another show on YouTube. I had heard of the actor before, but I had never heard of the show.

It was “The Gabby Hayes Show,” which aired for 16 episodes in the summer of 1956.

Hayes was best known for being a movie sidekick of Roy Rogers, but he was the host of this series, which featured a “Rootin’ Tootin’ western yarn in every episode. Hayes would appear after every commercial break and tell a few corny jokes — he was “Hee Haw” before there actually was “Hee Haw.”

The westerns, complete with plenty of gun play, were considered to be “children’s programming.”

It would have never seen the light of day today.

As Hayes would say, “Yesiree Bob.”

‘Wire’ star dead at 54

“The Wire” wasn’t the biggest of the HBO dramas, but many of the show’s loyal viewers thought it was the best on television.

The biggest reason viewers enjoyed the show so much was the performance of Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little. Although he never won an Emmy Award for his work, many thought that he should have.

The TV world was stunned Monday when Williams was found dead from an apparent drug overdose in his Brooklyn home. He was 54.

Williams also earned fame in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” playing gangster Chalky White, who was an ally of the show’s star Nucky Thompson, played by Steve Buscemi.

The episodes featuring Chalky were some of the best of the series’ entire run.

Once again many people thought Williams should have won an Emmy Award. While he didn’t win an individual accolade, he was part of the ensemble cast that was honored by the Screen Actors Guild in 2011 and 2012.

His latest project was HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” which earned lofty reviews in its first and only season.

Williams’ performance was so spectacular in “Lovecraft Country” that he was nominated for best supporting actor for the upcoming prime-time Emmys. He played Montrose Freeman.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he is favored to win it, which would make him only the seventh performer to win an Emmy posthumously. He was never nominated for an Emmy before, but has a great chance to win in his only shot.

The only sad part is that he won’t be able to celebrate.

