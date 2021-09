Stardust has raised $5 million in funding for its platform to enable players to buy nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in games using U.S. dollars. The funding will help the company add more games ahead of its November 1 launch. It is one more company that is providing the infrastructure for NFT transactions. NFTs are enabled by the secure and transparent ledger of the blockchain to identify one-of-a-kind digital items.

