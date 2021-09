On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz agreed to pay 10,000 Bitcoins for two delivered Papa John’s pizzas, essentially the first use case of a cryptocurrency. On July 30, 2015, Ethereum was launched as the first broadly using application-layer blockchain, allowing for the creation of decentralized applications, cryptocurrency tokens and non-fungible tokens. In 2021, progress has been towards bringing digital currencies into mass adoption. Out of the over 11,800 digital currencies listed on CoinMarketCap, few have built a genuinely usable ecosystem that brings value to its users.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO