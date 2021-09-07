CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosovar activists disrupt war crimes court officials' talks

By VISAR KRYEZIU - Associated Press
 8 days ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar activists have tried to disrupt a meeting of war crimes court officials with civil society members, accusing the court adjudicating cases from Kosovo's war of independence of equating the victim with the aggressor. The incident happened during a meeting on Tuesday that Kosovo Special Chamber Court President Ekaterina Trendafilova and her team held with civil society officials and journalists. Two activists who took part in the meeting and others outside tried to disrupt it, claiming the court was equating the “aggressor" Serbia with Kosovo, the “victim" in the 1998-1999 war.

