Study: 16% of Workers Remain in Jobs For Health Insurance Coverage

By Arizona State University (ASU) PHOENIX, Ariz. — On the heels of the Biden administration’s announcement advising workplaces to encourage employee vaccinations, a comprehensive business survey conducted by Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, found that 93% of the 1,143 U.S. employers surveyed in August currently require or encourage employee vaccinations. In addition, How Work has Changed: The Lasting Impact of Covid-19 on the Workplace reveals that more than 7 in 10 employers are testing all or some of their workers, indicating a continued commitment to regular testing alongside the vaccine and other safety measures, and 40% had an employee resign because of nonexistent Covid-19 safety policies in place at work (e.g., masking, testing, vaccination, or remote work options).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO