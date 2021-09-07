CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study: 16% of Workers Remain in Jobs For Health Insurance Coverage

By Analysis
healthleadersmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Colburn, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at Alegeus, spoke with HealthLeaders about the steps that consumers, employers, and payers can take to mitigate this situation. — A recentstudy conducted by West Health and Gallup found that one in six working adults with employer-sponsored healthcare stay in a job they want to leave, in fear of losing their health insurance benefits.

