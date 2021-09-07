TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) (the 'Company') today announced that on September 8, 2021, the Company received a written notice from Giga Carbon Neutrality Inc. (f/k/a Giga Energy Inc.), a corporation formed under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada ('GCN'), terminating the share exchange agreement, dated as of May 14, 2021 (the 'Share Exchange Agreement'), entered into by and among the Company, GCN and the other parties identified therein, pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase from the shareholders of GCN all of the issued and outstanding shares of GCN in exchange for newly issued ordinary shares of the Company, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Share Exchange Agreement (the 'Business Combination'), because the Business Combination had not been consummated by July 30, 2021.

