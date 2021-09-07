CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

French bulldog gets pampered with full spa treatment

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmusing footage shows the moment French bulldog ‘Stitch’ can be seen enjoying a soothing spa treatment. The adorable dog’s mommy and the filmer of this clip, Hanna Kaposi Demeter gave her pet a full body wash before subjecting him to a facial and capping things off with a relaxing massage that puts the cutie to sleep.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
akc.org

AKC Breeder Spotlight: Kathy Clayton of Chitawee French Bulldogs

Kathy Clayton lives on 867 acres of wooded land in South West City, MO, at the corners of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. She is an AKC Breeder of Merit – Gold and has bred Chitawee French Bulldogs for 28 years. She was recently nominated by the National French Bulldog Club of America for the AKC Sportsmanship Award.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#French Bulldog#Massage
Parade

25 Mixed-Breed Dogs That Will Have You Ready To Adopt Your Next Fur Baby

With over 300 different types of mixed-breed dogs, there’s sure to be a choice for every fluffy companion lover. You can find them at any shelter or rescue, as these pups defy description and come in a multitude of different sizes, colors, and patterns. They’re not all mangy-looking mixed-breed dogs either, trust us—when one adorable breed mates with another adorable breed, you end up with one pretty darn cute mixed-breed dog. It’s science!
PETS
parentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Toddler who was only child on an easyJet flight gets given VIP treatment

A toddler who was the only child on an easyJet flight was given special treatment by crew and pilots - even getting to sit in the cockpit.The child’s mum, Chloe Salmon, enthused about the VIP reception Lottie, nearly two, received while the family was on board the flight from Liverpool to Spain on 5 September - posting about the experience in a Facebook group.Chloe, from Burnley, wrote in the group: “To the lovely people on this group. Few weeks back I put a post on asking for advice for flying and being abroad with a toddler and I had over...
LIFESTYLE
Byrdie

This Tiny Device Touts 3,000 Spa-Level Body Treatments In One

If there’s one thing everyone beauty lover’s gotten more familiar with in the past year and a half, it’s at-home treatments. As salons, spas, and dermatologists offices the world over shuttered then-indefinitely, home hair dye kits, manicure sets, workout equipment, massage tools, and skincare devices all struggled to stay in stock, flying off digital shelves as people realized it might be a while before things got within striking distance of “normal.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy