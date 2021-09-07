Maria Sakkari reaches first US Open quarterfinal after marathon 3-setter vs. Bianca Andreescu that ended at 2:15 a.m.
Maria Sakkari eliminated 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu in the latest-finishing women's match in tournament history to reach the US Open quarterfinals for the first time. Sakkari came back to win 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3 early Tuesday morning as Andreescu had trouble with a left leg that was taped by a trainer during a medical timeout in the third set. Andreescu limped around between points down the stretch and her leg buckled a few times.abcnews.go.com
