Maria Sakkari reaches first US Open quarterfinal after marathon 3-setter vs. Bianca Andreescu that ended at 2:15 a.m.

Emma Raducanu continued her dream run at the US Open as she defeated Maria Sakkari to set up a sensational all-teenage final against Leylah Fernandez in New York.Raducanu sealed an emphatic 6-1, 6-4 victory over 17th seed Sakkari to become the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to reach a Grand Slam singles final, on what is her first appearance in New York.In doing so, the 18-year-old becomes the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final and is the youngest US Open finalist in more than 20 years, after 19-year-old Fernandez had briefly held that record...

