CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ragnar Locker: 'Talk to Cops or Feds and We Leak Your Data'

By Mathew J. Schwartz
Bank Info Security
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the ransom-note meme involving a picture of a puppy with a weapon leveled at its head, and a written warning that if you do anything wrong, the pooch bites the dust?. The Ragnar Locker ransomware operation is taking a page from that approach and threatening to dump victims' stolen data if they breathe a word of the attack to law enforcement officials - or attempt to bring in professional investigators or negotiators - before paying the ransom.

www.bankinfosecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
threatpost.com

Ragnar Locker Gang Warns Victims Not to Call the FBI

Investigators/the FBI/ransomware negotiators just screw everything up, the ransomware gang said, threatening to publish files if victims look for help. All that the FBI/ransomware negotiators/investigators do is muck things up, so we’re going to publish your stuff if you call for help, the Ragnar Locker ransomware gang announced on its darknet data-leak site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Hackers Are Leaking Children's Data — and There's Little Parents Can Do

Most don’t have bank passwords. Few have credit scores yet. And still, parts of the internet are awash in the personal information of millions of schoolchildren. The ongoing wave of ransomware attacks has cost companies and institutions billions of dollars and exposed personal information about everyone from hospital patients to police officers. It’s also swept up school districts, meaning files from thousands of schools are currently visible on those hackers’ sites.
EDUCATION
threatpost.com

What Ragnar Locker Got Wrong About Ransomware Negotiators – Podcast

There are a lot of "tells" that the ransomware group doesn’t understand how negotiators work, despite threatening to dox data if victims call for help. The Ragnar Locker ransomware gang just put its victims on notice: Call for help – be it from investigators, the FBI or ransomware negotiators – and the punishment will be the publication of encrypted files.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Feds#Data Recovery#The Ragnar Locker#Bleeping Computer#Tor#Italian#Campari#Mcafee#Emsisoft#Cto
Bank Info Security

Ransomware Stopper: Mandatory Ransom Payment Disclosure

"Silence is gold." So says ransomware operator Ragnar Locker in the latest "press release" to be issued via its Tor-based data leak site. Ragnar Locker has been attempting to impress on future victims its desire for them to not turn to any law enforcement agency, legal firm or especially ransomware incident response firm to assist. Do so, it says, and it will simply dump their stolen data and never sell them a decryptor (see: Ragnar Locker: 'Talk to Cops or Feds and We Leak Your Data').
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
thesource.com

Court Documents Show Four Counts Against T.I. and Tiny Upheld in Court

T.I. and his wife Tiny are currently battling multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. During a live episode of the Big Facts podcast with Big Banka and DJ Scream, T.I. spoke about the allegations. “That shit don’t hurt me,” T.I. said. “Lemme ask you a question. If that were really...
ENTERTAINMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chronicle99.com

A mother shoots son over a missing SD card

On Sunday, authorities sued a 37-year old Chicago woman for the murder of a 12-year old who happened to be the child of the woman. According to reports, the incident happened because the mother was enraged after finding out her son had allegedly taken her missing SD memory card. Prosecutors...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy