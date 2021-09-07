Ragnar Locker: 'Talk to Cops or Feds and We Leak Your Data'
Remember the ransom-note meme involving a picture of a puppy with a weapon leveled at its head, and a written warning that if you do anything wrong, the pooch bites the dust?. The Ragnar Locker ransomware operation is taking a page from that approach and threatening to dump victims' stolen data if they breathe a word of the attack to law enforcement officials - or attempt to bring in professional investigators or negotiators - before paying the ransom.www.bankinfosecurity.com
