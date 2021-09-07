ON1 Photo RAW 2022 announced, with Sky Swap AI, NoNoise AI and more

The DJI OM 5 is a smartphone stabilizer – like the OM 4, and a selfie stick, all in one. That seems like a lot of weight to be resting on a few small points of pressure in terms of engineering, yet somehow it does it, and does so in a way which feels convincing. While not taking up that much more space in a bag than a selfie stick (it’s positively svelte compared to earlier OSMOs) the real success is how the OM 5’s hits the balance between quality and convenience; there are fun effects and great shots and you’d be happy to take it travelling.

