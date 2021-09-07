CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey Cross Country sweeps Hempfield in scrimmage

By Robert Sterner
hhsbroadcaster.com
The Hershey Boys and Girls Cross Country teams defeated Hempfield 25-30 and 21-40 at Shenk Park on Monday, August 23, 2021. Senior co-captain Dillan O’Shell led the boys home to a solid victory with a time of 17:19 in the sweltering conditions on the hilly Shenk Park course. Senior co-captain Aiden Bertoldi was fourth with an 18:26, Adam Nielson fifth with 18:47 and freshman Vinay Raman close behind with 18:58. Eddie Liszka rounded out the victorious squad with a 19:05 which was good enough for ninth.

