Hershey Cross Country sweeps Hempfield in scrimmage

CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas Bears Cross Country teams are headed to Memphis, Tennessee tomorrow for the Memphis Twilight. The women's race starts at 9:20 p.m. and the men's race starts at 10 p.m. This meet includes a wide variety of runners, including college, high school, and middle school teams for an eventful evening of racing. The course is unique as it is held at night with the only lighting coming from stadium lights. This course travels across a multitude of sports fields creating new scenery for the route. The Memphis Twilight was canceled last year, but is ready for action this year.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO