LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee held their first public hearing today for District Three in Grand Island. The first of three district hearings consisted mostly of residents from legislative district 44, many of them insisting on keeping the rural legislative district in tact. They also expressed their support for keeping the district as far west as possible, to “make sure their interests are represented.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO