Nunam: Meet the team unlocking the socioeconomic and environmental potential of used batteries

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. The shadow of a leader is indeed long and strong. It covers much more than his or her direct reports or people close to them. What the leader thinks of his or her followers predicts their behavior. If a leader thinks that their team has high potential, productivity increases in average 30%. If the opposite occurs – the leader does not think the team has high potential – productivity decreases. The leader can create a vicious or a virtuous cycle.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO