CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Camino Commences Discovery Drilling at the Los Chapitos Copper Project, Peru

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that core drilling has commenced at the high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). On August 27, 2021, Camino received the necessary Start of Operations certificate from the Ministry of Energy and Mines in addition to the drilling permit that was received at the beginning of August. Camino is initially focusing its drilling towards new discoveries and is targeting mineralization extensions at the Lidia Zone, 4 km north from previous drill intercepts along a major controlling fault structure. The Lidia Zone is a vein system with rock chip samples of artisanal workings channel samples returning grades up to 9.3 g/t gold (Au) and up to 5.1% copper (Cu) (see news release dated August 10, 2021).

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Snowline Gold Enters Into Property Option Agreement

Acquisition of five claim blocks from arm's length vendors increases Snowline's targeted Yukon Territory land position by 18%. Extensive historical dataset includes a 350 x 200 m zone of highly anomalous gold in soils with eight soil samples >1 g/t Au, up to 6.4 g/t Au, within a broader 3.5 x 1.0 km gold-in-soil trend.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Exploration and Expansion Drilling Is Underway at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drill program is underway at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Three holes have been completed at the Excelsior Zone and a fourth is in progress. The Company plans to drill up to 50 holes during the current drilling program.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Copper#Global Economy#Camzf#Los Chapitos#Metallogenic#Diva Trend#Los Chapitos Options#Company#Camino Investor Relations#The Tsx Venture Exchange
mining.com

Kutcho Copper expands high-grade BC resource, advances feasibility

Kutcho Copper (TSXV: KC) has updated the resources at its wholly owned copper-zinc project, 100 km east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The company is also near completion of a feasibility study (FS) that incorporates significant changes to the engineering and design of the project. There are three deposits included...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Defines New Mineralized Corridor Through Drilling at Champagne Project

Several significant veins composed of sulfide and sulfosalt mineralization have been intersected. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the 2021 exploration program at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ('Champagne') near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Kutcho Copper reports Kutcho project, BC, hosts 22.80 Mt of 2.26% CuEq M&I

Kutcho Copper Corp. [KC-TSXV; KCCFF-OTC] released a progress report on the feasibility study for its 100%-owned high-grade Kutcho copper-zinc project 100 km east of Dease Lake, northern British Columbia, being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (an ERM Group company). Following a series of trade-off studies, including advanced engineering...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey (announced Aug 19, 2021) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
mining.com

Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine achieves record monthly production

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has achieved record production at the Eagle gold mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory, producing 20,744 ounces of gold during the month of August. This represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on heap leach pad reported monthly record levels, with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes in July and August respectively.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Tempus Submits Application for Underground Drilling at Elizabeth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or the 'Company') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia to re-establish and extend the existing Lower Portal underground adit for underground exploration drilling.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the 'Agreement') with the Government of Saskatchewan (the 'Province') to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the 'Contact Lake Property'), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

ION Celebrates 1 Year of Trading, as Maiden Exploration Commences on the Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it will commence its maiden exploration program at it's 100% owned Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project in Dorngovi Province, Mongolia, as it celebrates its 1 year anniversary of trading commencement on the TSX-V.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sassy Continues Drilling at Westmore Discovery; Large-Scale Newfoundland Program Intensifies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ('Sassy' or the 'Company') (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's projects in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp and the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Diamond drilling is ongoing at the Company's Westmore Discovery Zone within...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Triumph Gold Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon

Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a 19 hole, 6,615 metre diamond drilling program (“the Program”) focused on the Nucleus and Revenue areas of the Freegold Mountain Project (“the Project”) located in Yukon, Canada (Figure 1). All of the drill core has been cut, sampled, and submitted to ALS Global for analysis. Final assay results are expected to return in regular batches throughout September and October.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

GGX Gold Corp Initiates Bulk Sample Permit on the C.O.D. Vein – Historic Mining Camp – Greenwood BC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB: GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that the technical team has started the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property (the "Property").
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Commences Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK) (RRRLF) (RR0) ('Rockridge') has commenced its field program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake Project' or 'Property'). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blue Moon Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling and Exploration Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc.(TSXV:MOON; OTCQB:BMOOF) (the ' Company ') is pleased to announce the commencement of its drilling program to explore and expand the Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ('VMS') deposit. The initial program consists of 3-4 step-out holes totalling up to 2,400 metres. The holes will test a number of high-impact targets shown on the below long section.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy