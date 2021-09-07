CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') The Company announces that, further to its news release dated August 27, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the 'BCSC') has accepted the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the 'MCTO') pursuant to National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'). The BCSC issued the MCTO on August 31, 2021. The application for the MCTO was made by the Company voluntarily due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended April 30, 2021 (the 'Annual Filings').

