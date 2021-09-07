CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: The novel method to reduce the silica content in lignin recovered from black liquor originating from rice straw

By Nghi H. Do
 9 days ago

In the original version of the Article, Figure 7 was a duplication of Figure 5. The original Article has been corrected. Institute of Natural Products Chemistry – Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, 18 Hoang Quoc Viet, Hanoi, Vietnam. Nghi H. Do. Refinery and Petrochemicals Technology Research Center (RPTC), Ho...

Author Correction: Biocementation mediated by native microbes from Brahmaputra riverbank for mitigation of soil erodibility

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94614-6, published online 27 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, where Figure 4d was a duplication of Figure 4e. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, in Table 1, in the column “Properties”,. “Clay...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Platelet‑rich plasma (PRP) in osteoarthritis (OA) knee: Correct dose critical for long term clinical efficacy

The original Article has been corrected. Mother Cell Spinal Injury and Stem Cell Research, Anupam Hospital, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, India. Correspondence to Himanshu Bansal. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Ultralow-noise microwave extraction from optical frequency combs using photocurrent pulse shaping with balanced photodetection

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97378-1, published online 8 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 3, where the plot lines for conditions (i) and (iii) were incorrectly placed in panels (b) and (c). The original Figure 3 and accompanying legend appear below. The original...
Nature.com

Author Correction: A novel RGB-trichrome staining method for routine histological analysis of musculoskeletal tissues

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-74031-x, published online 07 October 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the concentration of the components of the staining protocol. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, under subheading ‘Staining Protocol and Properties’,. "Thereafter, the sections were stained with 1%...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Syncing sustainable urban mobility with public transit policy trends based on global data analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93741-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the % of the total risk of PM2.5. In the section “Road traffic damages”,. “Likewise, lost time is 22.5% of the total commuting time, 14.4% of the total risk...
Nature.com

Active maintenance of proton motive force mediates starvation-induced bacterial antibiotic tolerance in Escherichia coli

Recent evidence suggests that metabolic shutdown alone does not fully explain how bacteria exhibit phenotypic antibiotic tolerance. In an attempt to investigate the range of starvation-induced physiological responses underlying tolerance development, we found that active maintenance of the transmembrane proton motive force (PMF) is essential for prolonged expression of antibiotic tolerance in bacteria. Eradication of tolerant sub-population could be achieved by disruption of PMF using the ionophore CCCP, or through suppression of PMF maintenance mechanisms by simultaneous inhibition of the phage shock protein (Psp) response and electron transport chain (ETC) complex activities. We consider disruption of bacterial PMF a feasible strategy for treatment of chronic and recurrent bacterial infections.
MedicalXpress

Researchers create a novel method of bioprinting neuron cells

A group of researchers including a Concordia Ph.D. student have developed a new method of bioprinting adult neuron cells. They're using a new laser-assisted technology that maintains high levels of cell viability and functionality. Ph.D. candidate and 2020-21 Public Scholar Hamid Orimi and his co-authors present the feasibility of a...
nanowerk.com

Identifying activity origin of single-atom catalyst through atom-by-atom counting

(Nanowerk News) Researchers led by Prof. LIU Wei from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators developed a methodology of electron-microscopy-based atom recognition statistic (EMARS) to directly identify the activity origin of Pt/Al2O3 industrial reforming catalyst through atom-by-atom counting of over 18,000 Pt atoms.
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
Nature.com

Effects of brief sodium fluoride treatments on the growth of early and mature cariogenic biofilms

Although fluoride has been widely used as a preventive agent for dental caries, the effects of fluoride on the activities of biofilms in different stages of cariogenic biofilm formation are less studied. This study was designed to investigate the antibiofilm activity of sodium fluoride during the early and mature stages of Streptococcus mutans (S. mutans) biofilm formation. S. mutans biofilms were formed on saliva-coated hydroxyapatite disks. In the early (0–46 h) and mature (46–94 h) biofilm stages, the biofilms were treated with different concentrations of fluoride (250, 500, 1000, 2000 ppm; 5 times in total, 1 min/treatment). Acidogenicity, dry weight, colony-forming units (CFUs), water-soluble/insoluble extracellular polysaccharides (EPSs), and intracellular polysaccharides were analysed, and confocal laser scanning microscopy images were obtained of the two stages of biofilms to determine antibiofilm activities of fluoride at varying concentrations during the formation of early and mature biofilms. In the early stages of cariogenic biofilm formation, test groups with all fluoride concentrations significantly inhibited the growth of S. mutans biofilms. The antibiofilm and anti-EPS formation activities of the brief fluoride treatments increased with a concentration-dependent pattern. At the mature biofilm stage, only the 2000 ppm fluoride treatment group significantly inhibited biofilm accumulation, activity, and intracellular/extracellular polysaccharide content compared with those of the control and other fluoride treatment groups. The antimicrobial effect of fluoride treatment on the growth of S. mutans biofilms was linked with the stage of cariogenic biofilm formation. The inhibition of S. mutans biofilm growth by fluoride treatment was easier in the early formation stage than in the mature stage. Fluoride treatment in the early stage of cariogenic biofilm formation may be an effective approach to controlling cariogenic biofilm development and preventing dental caries.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Multistability in a star network of Kuramoto-type oscillators with synaptic plasticity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89198-0, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 7, the x-axis labels, “configuration number, n” did not display correctly and was incorrectly given as “configuration num er, n”. The original Figure 7 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally,...
Phys.org

The dynamic tracking of tissue-specific secretory proteins

Researchers have presented a method for profiling tissue-specific secretory proteins in live mice. This method is expected to be applicable to various tissues or disease models for investigating biomarkers or therapeutic targets involved in disease progression. This research was reported in Nature Communications on September 1. Secretory proteins released into...
Nature.com

COVID research prizes, CRISPR-like enzymes and a face-mask trial

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. COVID advances win science’s most lucrative awards. Techniques that have armed scientists in the battle against COVID-19 have scooped up two out of five US$3-million Breakthrough prizes. One award went to Katalin Karikó and...
Nature.com

Control of membrane protein homeostasis by a chaperone-like glial cell adhesion molecule at multiple subcellular locations

The significance of crosstalks among constituents of plasma membrane protein clusters/complexes in cellular proteostasis and protein quality control (PQC) remains incompletely understood. Examining the glial (enriched) cell adhesion molecule (CAM), we demonstrate its chaperone-like role in the biosynthetic processing of the megalencephalic leukoencephalopathy with subcortical cyst 1 (MLC1)-heteromeric regulatory membrane protein complex, as well as the function of the GlialCAM/MLC1 signalling complex. We show that in the absence of GlialCAM, newly synthesized MLC1 molecules remain unfolded and are susceptible to polyubiquitination-dependent proteasomal degradation at the endoplasmic reticulum. At the plasma membrane, GlialCAM regulates the diffusional partitioning and endocytic dynamics of cluster members, including the ClC-2 chloride channel and MLC1. Impaired folding and/or expression of GlialCAM or MLC1 in the presence of diseases causing mutations, as well as plasma membrane tethering compromise the functional expression of the cluster, leading to compromised endo-lysosomal organellar identity. In addition, the enlarged endo-lysosomal compartments display accelerated acidification, ubiquitinated cargo-sorting and impaired endosomal recycling. Jointly, these observations indicate an essential and previously unrecognized role for CAM, where GliaCAM functions as a PQC factor for the MLC1 signalling complex biogenesis and possess a permissive role in the membrane dynamic and cargo sorting functions with implications in modulations of receptor signalling.
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
Vice

Researchers Accidentally Discover World's Northernmost Island Due to GPS Error

A team of Danish researchers are claiming to have discovered the world’s northernmost island, more than a kilometer off the tip of Greenland. The discovery was a complete accident. In July, the researchers set out for the island of Oodaaq—up until now considered the world’s northernmost island—to collect samples, and ended up in the wrong place.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single incision laparoscopic surgery using conventional laparoscopic instruments versus two-port laparoscopic surgery for adnexal lesions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82204-5, published online 18 February 2021. Figure 2 in the original version of this Article is a duplication of Figure 2 in the article “Huang, KJ., Li, YX., Sheu, BC. et al. Two-port access for laparoscopic surgery for endometrial cancer using conventional laparoscopic instruments. Sci Rep 11, 615 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79886-8.” Both of these studies describe the same surgical technique for laparoscopic surgery, for which Figure 2 is a representative image.
APS physics

Enantiomer Superpositions from Matter-Wave Interference of Chiral Molecules

Molecular matter-wave interferometry enables novel strategies for manipulating the internal mechanical motion of complex molecules. Here, we show how chiral molecules can be prepared in a quantum superposition of two enantiomers by far-field matter-wave diffraction and how the resulting tunneling dynamics can be observed. We determine the impact of rovibrational phase averaging and propose a setup for sensing enantiomer-dependent forces, parity-violating weak interactions, and environment-induced superselection of handedness, as suggested to resolve Hund’s paradox. Using ab initio tunneling calculations, we identify [4]-helicene derivatives as promising candidates to implement the proposal with state-of-the-art techniques. This work opens the door for quantum sensing with chiral molecules.
Nature.com

Microbial community of soda Lake Van as obtained from direct and enriched water, sediment and fish samples

Soda lakes are saline and alkaline ecosystems that are considered to have existed since the first geological records of the world. These lakes support the growth of ecologically and economically important microorganisms due to their unique geochemistry. Microbiota members of lakes are valuable models to study the link between community structure and abiotic parameters such as pH and salinity. Lake Van is the largest endroheic lake and in this study, bacterial diversity of lake water, sediment, and pearl mullet (inci kefali; Alburnus tarichi), an endemic species of fish which are collected from different points of the lake, are studied directly and investigated meticulously using a metabarcoding approach after pre-enrichment. Bacterial community structures were identified using Next Generation Sequencing of the 16S rRNA gene. The analysis revealed that the samples of Lake Van contain high level of bacterial diversity. Direct water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria, Cyanobacteria, and Bacteroidota, on the other hand, pre-enriched water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In direct sediment samples Proteobacteria, whereas in pre-enriched sediment samples Firmicutes and Proteobacteria were determined at highest level. Pre-enriched fish samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In this study, microbiota members of Lake Van were identified by taxonomic analysis.
