Radiofrequency ablation a way to manage chronic pain

Daily Item
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the treatment options available for pain management is radiofrequency ablation. “RFA is a minimally invasive means of interrupting pain signals to provide relief for patients with chronic pain,” said Dr. Lukasz Chebes, Pain Medicine of Evangelical and medical director of Pain Medicine at Evangelical Community Hospital. “It’s commonly used to treat painful conditions of the spine, like back pain or neck pain. It’s also used to treat peripheral joint pain, like knee pain. There are several applications.”

www.dailyitem.com

