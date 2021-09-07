Publisher Correction: Association between glaucoma surgery and all-cause and cause-specific mortality among elderly patients with glaucoma: a nationwide population-based cohort study

Doxycycline has been hypothesized to prevent development of severe mental illness (SMI) through the suppression of microglia, especially if administered during the intense synaptic pruning period of adolescence. However, results from register studies on potential benefits differ considerably. The aim of the present study was to determine whether doxycycline exposure during adolescence is associated with reduced SMI risk, and to investigate if a direct and specific causality is plausible. This is a Swedish national population register-based cohort study of all individuals born from 1993 to 1997, followed from the age of 13 until end of study at the end of 2016. The primary exposure was cumulative doxycycline prescription ≥3000 mg and outcomes were first diagnosis of non-affective psychosis (F20–F29) and first diagnosis of bipolar disorder (F30–F31). Causal effects were explored through Cox regressions with relevant covariates and secondary analyses of multilevel exposure and comparison to other antibiotics. We found no association between doxycycline exposure and risk of subsequent non-affective psychosis (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) 1.15, 95% CI 0.73–1.81, p = 0.541) and an increased risk of subsequent bipolar disorder (adjusted HR 1.95, 95% CI 1.49–2.55, p < 0.001). We do not believe the association between doxycycline and bipolar disorder is causal as similar associations were observed for other common antibiotics.

