Publisher Correction: Association between glaucoma surgery and all-cause and cause-specific mortality among elderly patients with glaucoma: a nationwide population-based cohort study

By Sang Yeop Lee
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96063-7, published online 23 August 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This research was supported by Research and Business Development Program through the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) funded by the Ministry...

nashvillemedicalnews.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Combined with Standard of Care May Help Reduce Mortality for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: Increased non-typhoidal Salmonella hospitalizations in transfusion-naïve thalassemia children: a nationwide population-based cohort study

In the original article, the order of authors was wrong and a footnote was missing. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Fang-Ju Lin, Jiunn-Ming Sheen. Department of Pediatrics, Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Chang Gung University College of Medicine, Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Jiunn-Ming Sheen, Fang-Ju Lin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds strong association between PM2.5 and neurological disorders

A comprehensive, systematic meta-analysis conducted by HKBU scientists found a significant association between exposure to PM2.5, i.e., fine particulates with equivalent diameters of less than 2.5 microns suspended in the air, and neurological disorders. These include stroke, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death worldwide, posing serious challenges to global health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Interrelationship between daily COVID-19 cases and average temperature as well as relative humidity in Germany

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90873-5, published online 28 May 2021. The original PDF version of this Article contained a repeated error where the symbol “. ” was incorrectly given as “. ” in Equations 1 and 2, and subheadings “Simple case-weather relation” and “Model including incidence clustering”. This error has...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Predicting severe outcomes using national early warning score (NEWS) in patients identified by a rapid response system: a retrospective cohort study

There are insufficient data in managing patients at high risk of deterioration. We aimed to investigate that national early warning score (NEWS) could predict severe outcomes in patients identified by a rapid response system (RRS), focusing on the patient’s age. We conducted a retrospective cohort study from June 2019 to December 2020. Outcomes were unplanned intensive care unit (ICU) admission, ICU mortality, and in-hospital mortality. We analyzed the predictive ability of NEWS using receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curve and the effect of NEWS parameters using multivariable logistic regression. A total of 2,814 RRS activations were obtained. The predictive ability of NEWS for unplanned ICU admission and in-hospital mortality was fair but was poor for ICU mortality. The predictive ability of NEWS showed no differences between patients aged 80 years or older and under 80 years. However, body temperature affected in-hospital mortality for patients aged 80 years or older, and the inverse effect on unplanned ICU admission was observed. The NEWS showed fair predictive ability for unplanned ICU admission and in-hospital mortality among patients identified by the RRS. The different presentations of patients 80 years or older should be considered in implementing the RRS.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Molecular detection of pathogenic Escherichia coli strains and their antibiogram associated with risk factors from diarrheic calves in Jimma Ethiopia

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93688-6, published online 13 July 2021. After publication of this Article, concerns were brought to the attention of Editors regarding some of the data presented. The Editors requested the original data for this study. However, the data provided by the Authors for Figure 1 and Tables 3 and 4 could not be unambiguously ascribed to the experiments described. As these data are the basis for the main conclusions of the study, the Editors no longer have confidence that the conclusions presented are supported.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Genomic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in the UAE reveals novel virus mutation, patterns of co-infection and tissue specific host immune response

References 4, 16, 18, 19 and 20 were incorrectly included in the original version of this Article, in the Results and Methods section, and have subsequently been removed. The original Article has been corrected. Rong Liu, Pei Wu, Pauline Ogrodzki, Sally Mahmoud, Hanif Khalak, Budoor Alqarni, Javier Quilez, Vinay Kusuma,...
WORLD
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Radiation-induced acute injury of intensity-modulated radiotherapy versus three-dimensional conformal radiotherapy in induction chemotherapy followed by concurrent chemoradiotherapy for locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma: a prospective cohort study

In the original version of this Article, Lei Shi was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to 964673743@qq.com. The original Article has been corrected. School of Public Health, Guangdong Pharmaceutical University, No. 283 Jianghai Avenue, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, 510310, China. School of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Doxycycline exposure during adolescence and future risk of non-affective psychosis and bipolar disorder: a total population cohort study

Doxycycline has been hypothesized to prevent development of severe mental illness (SMI) through the suppression of microglia, especially if administered during the intense synaptic pruning period of adolescence. However, results from register studies on potential benefits differ considerably. The aim of the present study was to determine whether doxycycline exposure during adolescence is associated with reduced SMI risk, and to investigate if a direct and specific causality is plausible. This is a Swedish national population register-based cohort study of all individuals born from 1993 to 1997, followed from the age of 13 until end of study at the end of 2016. The primary exposure was cumulative doxycycline prescription ≥3000 mg and outcomes were first diagnosis of non-affective psychosis (F20–F29) and first diagnosis of bipolar disorder (F30–F31). Causal effects were explored through Cox regressions with relevant covariates and secondary analyses of multilevel exposure and comparison to other antibiotics. We found no association between doxycycline exposure and risk of subsequent non-affective psychosis (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) 1.15, 95% CI 0.73–1.81, p = 0.541) and an increased risk of subsequent bipolar disorder (adjusted HR 1.95, 95% CI 1.49–2.55, p < 0.001). We do not believe the association between doxycycline and bipolar disorder is causal as similar associations were observed for other common antibiotics.
MENTAL HEALTH
Newswise

Study shows decreased mortality for patients with complex aortic aneurysms treated by fenestrated-branched endovascular aortic repair

Newswise — A recent study revealed that endovascular repair of complex aortic aneurysms using fenestrated and branched endografts provides a safe and effective alternative to open surgical repair, with the lowest ever reported mortality rate in this patient population, according to researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) and Memorial Hermann Heart and Vascular Institute Aortic Center.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Antagonism between brain regions relevant for cognitive control and emotional memory facilitates the generation of humorous ideas

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89843-8, published online 21 May 2021. In the original version of the Article, Fig. 4 was a duplication of Fig. 5. In addition, the Introduction contained a duplication error, where. “To examine whether inhibitory mechanisms modulate the mining of humorous ideas, we assessed each participant’s cognitive...
MENTAL HEALTH
foxbangor.com

Northern Light seeking Alzheimer’s patients for nationwide study

BANGOR — Northern Light Health is participating in a nationwide Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study. According to Cliff Singer, chief of geriatrics at Northern Light Acadia Hospital, this trial is testing how to treat anxiety, which is common in people with Alzheimer’s Disease. Singer said this clinical trial will be testing...
BANGOR, ME
MedicalXpress

AI-powered system to diagnose glaucoma using eye images

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), in collaboration with clinicians at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in Singapore have developed a novel method that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to screen for glaucoma, a group of eye diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness through damage to the optic nerve at the back of the eye.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lgals9 deficiency ameliorates obesity by modulating redox state of PRDX2

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85080-1, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5, the size marker gel image was mistakenly placed in Panel (e). The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally in Supplementary Figure 4 and 5, the panel...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations between increased circulating endothelial progenitor cell levels and anxiety/depressive severity, cognitive deficit and function disability among patients with major depressive disorder

The association of major depressive disorder (MDD) with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) through endothelial dysfunction is bidirectional. Circulating endothelial progenitor cells (cEPCs), essential for endothelial repair and function, are associated with risks of various CVDs. Here, the relationship of cEPC counts with MDD and the related clinical presentations were investigated in 50 patients with MDD and 46 healthy controls. In patients with MDD, a battery of clinical domains was analysed: depressed mood with Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) and Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), anxiety with Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), cognitive dysfunction and deficit with Digit Symbol Substitution Test (DSST) and Perceived Deficits Questionnaire-Depression (PDQ-D), somatic symptoms with Depressive and Somatic Symptom Scale (DSSS), quality of life with 12-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-12) and functional disability with Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS). Immature and mature cEPC counts were measured through flow cytometry. Increased mature and immature cEPC counts were significantly associated with higher anxiety after controlling the confounding effect of systolic blood pressure, and potentially associated with more severe depressive symptoms, worse cognitive performance and increased cognitive deficit, higher social disability, and worse mental health outcomes. Thus, cEPCs might have pleiotropic effects on MDD-associated symptoms and psychosocial outcomes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction: The spatial phenotype of genotypically distinct meningiomas demonstrate potential implications of the embryology of the meninges

In the original published version the “Funding statement” was incorrect. Please find the correct “Funding statement” below. The original article has been corrected. DMF is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and a Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Predoctoral Research Bursary (C72069/A30348). DGE and MJS are supported by the all Manchester National Institute for Health Research Biomedical Research Centre (IS-BRC-1215-20007).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
CANCER
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

