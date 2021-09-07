CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Buy Met Merch on Instagram

By Emilia Petrarca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Museum of Art has much to offer: Egyptian temples, Renaissance masterpieces, and — if you ask me — some really great merch. There are, of course, the classics, like a Met x Champion sweatshirt. I also recently bought a matching Met-branded face mask. But some of the most interesting and exciting merch the museum has to offer launches in tandem with its annual Costume Institute show. For “Notes on Camp” in 2019, for example, the museum invited designers like Marc Jacobs to get a little weird with exclusive products. I still regret not buying a Vaquera sock bag …

