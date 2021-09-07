McCracken honors past, looks to future at Y

The Altavista Area YMCA entered a new era last week when longtime employee Maria McCracken became the organization’s second CEO since it was founded 50 years ago. McCracken said she wants to make sure the Y keeps its strong reputation, while continuing to meet the community’s changing needs. Steve Jester, the Y’s leader for 50 years, described McCracken as confident, a skilled problem solver, aware of her own strengths and weaknesses and willing to ask for help if she needs it.