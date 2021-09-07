CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Streptomyces strains modulate dynamics of soil bacterial communities and their efficacy in disease suppression caused by Phytophthora capsici

By Sakineh Abbasi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88495-y, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Sakineh Abbasi, Ayme Spor, Akram Sadeghi & Naser Safaie which were incorrectly given as Abbasi Sakineh, Spor Ayme, Sadeghi Akram & Safaie Naser respectively. The original...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synergistic suppression of noscapine and conventional chemotherapeutics on human glioblastoma cell growth

The authors apologize that in Fig. 2C, although the tumor volume data were shown in Fig. 2A, the size of the tumors in vehicle-treated appeared so big, which raised the concern that this experiment contravened the guidelines of the welfare and use of animals. To address the concern, the authors looked into the whole procedures of the experiment and confirmed that no violation happened in the experiment based on the protocol that approved by Emory IACUC in year 2011.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How to fold a linear chromosome of Streptomyces

Streptomycetes are the richest source of antibiotics, anticancer agents and immunosuppressants used in human and veterinary medicine. The production of these important bioactive molecules is often intimately linked with the life cycle of this versatile genus of bacteria. Unique among bacteria, Streptomyces has a very complex life cycle, and a...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Efficient dissolved organic carbon production and export in the oligotrophic ocean

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02227-3, published online 11 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the horizontal axes labelling of Fig. 3, in which the southernmost coordinates were labelled “N” instead of “S”. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Colletotrichum Species Causing Anthracnose of Rubber Trees in China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-28166-7, published online 11 July 2018. The original version of this Article contains errors. It was not indicated in which fungarium or culture collection the holotype material of the new species was deposited. As a consequence, the proposed new species are invalid due to Art. 40.1 of the Shenzhen Code (Turland et al. 2018)1.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantitative, noninvasive MRI characterization of disease progression in a mouse model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85679-4, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1, where the chemical structure mistakenly featured a pendant amine instead of a pendant hydrazide group. The original Figure 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulating bacterial and gut mucosal interactions with engineered biofilm matrix proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21834-8, published on 22 February 2018. Peter Q. Nguyen was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contribution section now reads:. “A.D.-T. and N.S.J. conceived the idea and designed the experiments. A.D.-T., and P.P. conducted all experiments and data...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Dynamical machine learning volumetric reconstruction of objects’ interiors from limited angular views

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-021-00512-x, published online 07 April 2021. We are correcting Eq. (8) on p. 16 and Eq. (10) on p. 17, which were inadvertently missing sigmoid functions (\(\sigma\)). Eq. (8) should be corrected as:. and Eq. (10) should be corrected as:. The code is publicly available at https://github.com/iksungk. The original article...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Multiple strain analysis of Streptomyces species from Philippine marine sediments reveals intraspecies heterogeneity in antibiotic activities

The marine ecosystem has become the hotspot for finding antibiotic-producing actinomycetes across the globe. Although marine-derived actinomycetes display strain-level genomic and chemodiversity, it is unclear whether functional traits, i.e., antibiotic activity, vary in near-identical Streptomyces species. Here, we report culture-dependent isolation, antibiotic activity, phylogeny, biodiversity, abundance, and distribution of Streptomyces isolated from marine sediments across the west-central Philippines. Out of 2212 marine sediment-derived actinomycete strains isolated from 11 geographical sites, 92 strains exhibited antibacterial activities against multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Escherichia coli. The 16S rRNA and rpoB gene sequence analyses confirmed that antibiotic-producing strains belong to the genus Streptomyces, highlighting Streptomyces parvulus as the most dominant species and three possible new species. Antibiotic-producing Streptomyces strains were highly diverse in Southern Antique, and species diversity increase with marine sediment depth. Multiple strains with near-identical 16S rRNA and rpoB gene sequences displayed varying strength of antibiotic activities. The genotyping of PKS and NRPS genes revealed that closely related antibiotic-producing strains have similar BGC domains supported by their close phylogenetic proximity. These findings collectively suggest Streptomyces' intraspecies adaptive characteristics in distinct ecological niches that resulted in outcompeting other bacteria through differential antibiotic production.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Far-UVC light: A new tool to control the spread of airborne-mediated microbial diseases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21058-w, published online 09 February 2018. The Authors wish to clarify the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows:. “The authors G.R.-P, D.J.B and A.B. have a granted patent entitled ‘Apparatus, method and system for selectively affecting and/or killing a virus’ (US10780189B2), that relates to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio influences impact of steroids on efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in lung cancer brain metastases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85328-w, published online 05 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Baha’eddin A. Muhsen, which was incorrectly given as Baha’eddin Muhsen. As a result, in the Author Contribution section,. “The experimental design was done by A.L.,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Magnetic skyrmion bundles and their current-driven dynamics

In the version of this Article initially published, the Acknowledgements text was missing this last sentence: “J.Z. was supported by U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (grant no. DE-SC0020221).”. The original Article has been corrected in the online and in print versions of the paper. Anhui...
SCIENCE

