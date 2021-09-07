Golden Nugget Online Gaming Stock Blast Off Continues

IGaming platform Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) stock recently exploded higher on a definitive acquisition agreement from Draft Kings (NASDAQ: DKNG) in an all stock deal. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022. The transaction is a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of Draft Kings stock per one GNOG share. Tilman Fertitta owns 46% of Golden Nugget Online stock agreed to hold DKNG shares for a minimum of one-year from the closing of the transaction. The announcement on Aug. 9, 2021, caused shares to halt at $12.27 and reopen at $18.25 before shares continued to climb. While this is an acquisition play, there appears to still be appreciation and fluctuations in the share price especially in conjunction with moves shares of DKNG. The deal is still subject to shareholder approval and regulatory approval. The sports betting and iGaming tailwinds continue to flourish with the NFL season starting with post-pandemic reopening with live events underway. The legislative momentum has 32 states already allowing sports betting with four states on the way. GNOG recently released strong Q2 2021 earnings which further propelled momentum. Prudent investors that wish to gain exposure in the iGaming and sports betting tailwinds can watch for opportunistic pullbacks before the completion of the acquisition.