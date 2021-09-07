CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Stock Blast Off Continues

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIGaming platform Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) stock recently exploded higher on a definitive acquisition agreement from Draft Kings (NASDAQ: DKNG) in an all stock deal. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022. The transaction is a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of Draft Kings stock per one GNOG share. Tilman Fertitta owns 46% of Golden Nugget Online stock agreed to hold DKNG shares for a minimum of one-year from the closing of the transaction. The announcement on Aug. 9, 2021, caused shares to halt at $12.27 and reopen at $18.25 before shares continued to climb. While this is an acquisition play, there appears to still be appreciation and fluctuations in the share price especially in conjunction with moves shares of DKNG. The deal is still subject to shareholder approval and regulatory approval. The sports betting and iGaming tailwinds continue to flourish with the NFL season starting with post-pandemic reopening with live events underway. The legislative momentum has 32 states already allowing sports betting with four states on the way. GNOG recently released strong Q2 2021 earnings which further propelled momentum. Prudent investors that wish to gain exposure in the iGaming and sports betting tailwinds can watch for opportunistic pullbacks before the completion of the acquisition.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Penny Stocks For Your Biotech Watch List In September 2021

Penny stocks are picking up steam this month. Thanks to a constant search for volatility, these cheap stocks are the shining light amid a sea of red in the broader markets. Some may use ETFs like the Russell Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:IWM) to gauge retail sentiment. But I’ll be the first to tell you that doing that would skew reality entirely. The fact of the matter is that no matter what broader markets or ETFs are doing, there’s sure to be at least a few penny stocks to watch. It’s this exact reason we say day traders constantly seek out the next meme stock or trending short-squeeze penny stocks to buy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Did Penn National Gaming Just Tip Off Investors to the Next 10X Stock?

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has taken a 7% position in Australian sports betting company, PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH)(OTC:PBTH.F), which has some investors wondering if PointsBet could be the next 10X. It's no shocker that Penn is expanding its reach in the sports betting market. The company has been very acquisitive in...
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Could Spinning Off Online Sports Betting Help Casino Stocks?

Casino stocks traded down on Tuesday with concerns over how China will regulate casinos in the Macau region. The relationship between casino traffic during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and international relations are having an impact on share prices of stocks. This leads to an important topic that could provide...
GAMBLING
investing.com

SHOP Stock: Will it Continue to Shine?

Leading e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) continues to blow away the expectations of even the most bullish investors and analysts. Indeed, SHOP stock has continued to be one of the best performing Canadian growth stocks, fueled by impressive earnings. During Shopify's most recent quarter, the company crushed analyst estimates. This earnings...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
investing.com

Macau kicks off public gaming consultation, sending stocks plunging

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau begins a 45-day public gaming consultation on Wednesday to gauge consensus ahead of a closely watched rebidding of its multi-billion dollar casinos, with expectations of tighter regulations sending shares in Macau operators plunging. Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance in the world's biggest gambling...
GAMBLING
pulse2.com

CEI Stock: The Momentum Continues Today

The momentum in the stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) is continuing this today. These are the details. The momentum in the stock price of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) is continuing this today. Today, the company stock price increased by over 22% during intraday trading. This brings the company stock price to over 84% in the past 5 days and more than 322% in the past month as it went from $0.40 per share on August 16 to a day high of $1.70 today.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Blast Dell Stock on Goldman Sachs Buzz

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) is up 3.7% at $98.75 this afternoon, after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its "Conviction Buy" list. The analyst in question praised the company's financial standing, including its debt payment plan and cash flow. Plus, the brokerage's $137 price target is a healthy 44% premium to DELL's close last Friday.
STOCKS
basketballinsiders.com

Feds sign off on sports betting and online gaming in Connecticut

Thursday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont said the federal government has signed off plans for sports betting and online gaming in the state of Connecticut. Gov. Lamont tweeted: “I thank U.S. Indian Affairs for approving these revisions, as well as the efforts of the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes.”. The first...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilman Fertitta
The Motley Fool

Why Aluminum Corporation of China Stock Blasted to 52-Week Highs This Week

There's just no stopping aluminum prices this year, and that's great news for this Chinese aluminum stock. Aluminum Corporation of China (NYSE:ACH) shares were on fire this week, popping almost 24% on heavy volumes by Sept. 9 to hit 52-week highs before cooling off a bit. The stock was still up 18% this week as of 3 p.m. EDT Friday, thanks to an unexpected event that has rattled global aluminum markets.
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Play The 'Golden Age For Cybersecurity'

Cybersecurity stocks are positioned to outperform well into 2022, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Ives expects the sector to be "white-hot" amid a shift to the cloud and the increasing prevalence of threats across enterprises and governments. "We sort of view it as a golden...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Rocket Lab Stock Blasted 20% Higher Today

Last night, Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) released its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. This morning, the stock is certainly living up to its name -- blasting off 20% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT in response to the news. So what did Rocket Lab have to tell us?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Casino#Gnog#Draft Kings#Dkng#Aftd#Boom Entertainment#Google Play Store#Company#Live Dealer Studio#Ios#Live Dealer Igaming#Ggr
Entrepreneur

2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

A growing reliance on cloud platforms and the continued automation of business processes across several industries are expected to fuel the demand for software services. Also, increased IT spending should continue to drive the software industry’s growth. Therefore, we think software stocks NetSol Technologies (NTWK) and Evolving Systems (EVOL), which are currently trading at reasonable valuations considering their strong growth potential, are solid picks. Read on.
SOFTWARE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Online Gaming and Online Gambling: 4 Points of Convergence

Online gaming and online gambling can be considered to be similar activities. When it comes to online gambling, the outcome is achieved by chance, not skill. However, in the case of online gaming, precisely the opposite happens. Some gambling activities include gaming features and vice versa.  Going into more detail, gaming typically means being able […] The post Online Gaming and Online Gambling: 4 Points of Convergence appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
GAMBLING
Entrepreneur

Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Hot Stocks to Buy This Month

While the Delta-variant-driven resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States has led to declines in the major stock market indices from their record highs last month, stock market experts remain optimistic about the market’s momentum in the coming weeks. So, Mechel Pao (MTL) and SilverBow Resources (SBOW), which each possess strong fundamentals and solid growth attributes, could be wise bets this month. Let’s discuss.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Gambling
Entrepreneur

ETFs to Win & Lose as Delta Variant Cases Surge

With the Delta variant spreading fast and about 47% of the eligible population still not fully vaccinated, there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer, which has erased months of progress. According to the Economic Times, the United States is averaging over 1,800 COVID-19 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day, the highest levels since early March and late January, respectively. And both figures have been on the rise over the past two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Wall Street Predicts These 3 Computer Hardware Stocks Will Rally by More Than 70%

The computer hardware industry is expected to continue growing due to unabating remote working trends and digital transformation. So, Wall Street analysts expect hardware stocks Desktop Metal (DM), Markforged (MKFG), and Quantum (QMCO) to rally in price significantly in the near term. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist.
MARKETS
My Magic GR

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy