TAX TIP TUESDAY: Charitable contributions

With the recent disasters and the health pandemic, many people are looking for ways to help those in need. Contributing to a qualified charitable organization entitles you to a deduction on your income tax return. Previously in order to deduct charitable contributions you had to be able to itemize your deductions on Sch A of your tax return. However, for 2020 and 2021 a charitable contribution deduction is allowed for cash donations even if you don’t itemize. The deduction for non-itemizers for 2020 was $300 per return. The deduction for 2021 is $600 for a return using the Married Filing Jointly filing status and $300 for other filing statuses. Of course, higher amounts for qualified charitable contributions may still be deducted as itemized deductions.