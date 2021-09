Coronation Street spoilers hint that there may be trouble brewing as Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) help Hope to return to school. Fiz and Tyrone have been overwhelmed with the recent events involving their child, Hope Stape. (Isabella Flanagan). One big event was the fire to the flat which involved Alina. While Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) was at the flat asleep, the fire was started where the crib was. This put Alina’s life in danger and may have led to her miscarriage. After the incident, Alina tried to figure out who it was even thinking that it was Fiz but as everyone would soon learn, Hope was the one who started the fire.

