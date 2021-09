UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping explained why fellow British-born MMA fighter Darren Till should move back down to welterweight. Till lost his second straight fight and suffered his fourth loss in his last five fights overall with a third-round rear-naked choke defeat to veteran Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36. While Till did hurt Brunson at one point on the feet, he spent the majority of the fight on his back being controlled by Brunson and getting his face smashed in with ground and pound before the veteran sunk in the finishing choke in the third round. For Till, this was a tough loss that essentially shuts down any notion of him being a middleweight title contender anytime soon. Although he’s only 28, he needs to get back in the win column.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO