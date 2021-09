The IWDC has announced the promotion of Keith Werkley to Vice President of Sales & Vendor Management, effective Sept. 1. Keith joined IWDC on March 31, 2016, and has played a key role in IWDC’s growth over the last five years. Moreover, as a key member of our Management Team, he has helped IWDC execute several strategic initiatives during his tenure: the launch of IWDC University – an online training platform; design and launch of our Strategic Account Management program, which Keith leads; build-out of our valuable Weldmark product line; expansion of our Distribution Center business including regional sales support and engaging vendor support of our Product Information Management program launched this February 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO