RELEASE: New CAP Analysis Highlights the Role of Unions in Increasing Wealth and Shrinking the Racial Wealth Gap

Washington, D.C. — Closing America’s persistent racial wealth gap has long been a goal of progressives in the United States. Unions have a history of both protecting the interests of the average worker and also providing more competitive pay and benefits to their members. A new analysis from researchers at the Center for American Progress shows that unions, with the suite of benefits and protections they provide to workers, can play a significant role in growing overall wealth for all workers and reducing the wealth gap for Black and Hispanic households.