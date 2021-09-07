CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Music Midtown Partners with City of Atlanta to Offer Free Festival Passes for Fans Who Get Vaccinated

metroatlantaceo.com
 9 days ago

Music Midtown, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, CORE: Community Organized Relief Effort, and Emory Outbreak Response Team (ORT) from Rollins School of Public Health, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday, September 5th in Piedmont Park. Guests who get vaccinated on site from 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. will receive a free weekend pass to Music Midtown September 18th & 19th, while supplies last. Tickets are subject to availability and are first come, first served.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Atlanta, GA
Vaccines
Fulton County, GA
Vaccines
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Fulton County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Piedmont Park#Music Midtown Partners#Live Nation#Core#Emory Ort#Musicmidtown Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy