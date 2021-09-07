Music Midtown Partners with City of Atlanta to Offer Free Festival Passes for Fans Who Get Vaccinated

Music Midtown, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, CORE: Community Organized Relief Effort, and Emory Outbreak Response Team (ORT) from Rollins School of Public Health, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday, September 5th in Piedmont Park. Guests who get vaccinated on site from 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. will receive a free weekend pass to Music Midtown September 18th & 19th, while supplies last. Tickets are subject to availability and are first come, first served.