CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Conversations About Jazz Explores Jazz & Justice with Scholar and Author Gerald Horne on September 9

By Email
metroatlantaceo.com
 9 days ago

On Thursday, September 9 at 7:30 pm (EST) Hammonds House Digital invites you to learn about the history of jazz and how jazz musicians flourished despite rampant exploitation. Conversations About Jazz & Other Distractions host Carl Anthony’s special guest will be scholar, historian, and author Gerald Horne. They will discuss Horne’s book, Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music and play songs from some of the artists whose stories are highlighted in the book. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Fulton County, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Horne
Person
W.e.b. Du Bois
Person
Paul Robeson
Person
Carl Anthony

Comments / 0

Community Policy