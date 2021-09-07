Conversations About Jazz Explores Jazz & Justice with Scholar and Author Gerald Horne on September 9

On Thursday, September 9 at 7:30 pm (EST) Hammonds House Digital invites you to learn about the history of jazz and how jazz musicians flourished despite rampant exploitation. Conversations About Jazz & Other Distractions host Carl Anthony’s special guest will be scholar, historian, and author Gerald Horne. They will discuss Horne’s book, Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music and play songs from some of the artists whose stories are highlighted in the book. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.