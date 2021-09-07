Illinois could be limiting number of balloons released at events thanks to a Girl Scout Troop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People remembered the life of a little girl Sunday in north Minneapolis on what would have been her seventh birthday. READ MORE: ‘We Want You Guys To See Who You Took’: 6-Year-Old Aniya Allen’s Funeral Procession Sends Statement Through Community There was a balloon release for Aniya Allen near the intersection of North 36th and Penn avenues, where she was shot on May 17 while riding with her family to McDonald’s. She died two days later. Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Trinity Smith and Aniya Allen (credit: CBS) Allen was one of three children shot in the head in a matter of weeks. Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was shot on April 30, and is still hospitalized. Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot May 15, and died 12 days later. No arrests have been made in any of the crimes, and people want answers. There’s a large cash reward for information that leads to a suspect. READ MORE: $180K In Rewards Offered For Information In Shootings Of 3 Children In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO