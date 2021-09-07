CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois could be limiting number of balloons released at events thanks to a Girl Scout Troop

947wls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently balloon releases cause A LOT of pollution and problems. Illinois Girl Scout Troop 41418 noticed this as they were picking up a bunch of balloon debris around Grayslake and Gurnee as part of a Silver Award project. So, the troop brought this to the attention of lawmakers…. Now, the...

www.947wls.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois deliver 1,100 boxes of cookies in Decatur for Operation Cookie Share

September 2, 2021 – Today, the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois delivering 1,100 boxes of cookies secured through Operation Cookie Share to Decatur Memorial Hospital, Crossing Healthcare, St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur Police Department, and the Macon County Sheriff’s office. This was the 8th annual Decatur Operation Cookie Share, which was...
ILLINOIS STATE
Watertown Daily Times

Third-annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks event Sept. 11-12

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced its continued partnership with Wisconsin Girl Scout councils for the third-annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks event, Sept. 11-12. The weekend celebrates Wisconsin State Parks and the Girl Scouts of the USA’s focus on outdoor adventures. The National Association of State...
MADISON, WI
hoiabc.com

65 years of weather balloon launches in the Heart of Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The field of meteorology has seen significant advancement over the decades but one tried and true method remains virtually unchanged: the weather balloon. Now the device and data gathering equipment have changed over the years but that humble balloon has stayed the same and Central Illinois has had a steady flow of upper-air data for 65 years.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gurnee, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Grayslake, IL
CBS Minnesota

Aniya Allen: Balloons Released In Minneapolis To Mark 7th Birthday Of Girl Slain In May

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People remembered the life of a little girl Sunday in north Minneapolis on what would have been her seventh birthday. READ MORE: ‘We Want You Guys To See Who You Took’: 6-Year-Old Aniya Allen’s Funeral Procession Sends Statement Through Community There was a balloon release for Aniya Allen near the intersection of North 36th and Penn avenues, where she was shot on May 17 while riding with her family to McDonald’s. She died two days later. Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Trinity Smith and Aniya Allen (credit: CBS) Allen was one of three children shot in the head in a matter of weeks. Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. was shot on April 30, and is still hospitalized. Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot May 15, and died 12 days later. No arrests have been made in any of the crimes, and people want answers. There’s a large cash reward for information that leads to a suspect. READ MORE: $180K In Rewards Offered For Information In Shootings Of 3 Children In Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecoastlandtimes.com

Girl Scouts ice cream social recruitment event set

A Girl Scouts recruitment event is set for Friday, September 10. The ice cream social will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dare County Parks and Rec facility in Kill Devil Hills in the pavilion. “Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12 and helps build girls of courage, confidence...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Chippewa Herald

Girl Scouts announce "Adventure Day" in Chippewa Falls

Families are welcome to attend the upcoming Girl Scouts of America “Adventure Day” to explore a campsite, learn how to build a fire, take aim with a sling shot, learn about geocaching, build a tower, find out what a rope runner is. There will be prizes, games and lots of family fun.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloons#Scout Troop#Silver Award#House#Red Balloons#Cbs 2 Chicago
familyeguide.com

Girl Scouts Event

We’re kicking off an exciting year of Girl Scout adventures, and we’d love to meet you and your girl at our Luau Party. Come let your girl enjoy a Kona Ice and Hawaiian themed games, crafts, songs, and more while families learn awesome things about Girl Scouts!. Saturday, September 11,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
wxxv25.com

Local Girl Scout troop hosts animal relief drive

Girl Scout Troop 3577 is collecting pet supplies to drop off to residents and rescues in need. They are asking for animal food, leashes, collars, cat litter, cleaning supplies, crates/kennels, and anything else you would like to give. Donations can be dropped off now through September 16th at T and...
CHARITIES
coastalpoint.com

Girl Scouts plan picnic event at Trap Pond State Park

The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay, Service Unit 614, is inviting girls and women to come out and join them for a fun afternoon outdoors at Trap Pond State Park on Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. for a potluck picnic, games, scavenger hunt and Rope Runner Derby.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
947wls.com

Several of Illinois’ 50 safest cities are right here in Chicagoland

A study by the SafeWise Team determined the 50 safest cities in Illinois. They based their findings on various crime rates and populations. They found the following cities/towns to be the 10 most safe in the state…. 1. Campton Hills. 2. Hawthorn Woods. 3. Inverness. 4. Lindenhurst. 5. Elburn. 6....
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
Linn County Leader

45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby schedule of events

Plans are underway for the 45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby, the weekend of Sept. 3-6, just outside of Brookfield. This year's weekend has several events and will once again allow spectators at the launch site. 7:15 a.m. John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight US Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship Flight...
BROOKFIELD, MO
fox5ny.com

Girl Scout creates 9/11 documentary

Ellie Alloway is a 16-year-old Girl Scout from Long Island. She has spent two years producing a documentary about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks for her Girl Scouts Gold Award project.
TV & VIDEOS
fox2detroit.com

19th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Gala

This year the annual cookie gala is virtual. It will be a TV style bake off competition featuring four chefs from Metro Detroit. For more info go to gssem.org/galatickets.
FESTIVAL
communitynewspapers.com

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida presents: GIRL FEST 2021

This year’s theme is “It’s Time to Press Play”. WHAT: Come explore the power of every Girl to change the world. Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida’s annual GIRL Fest features Girl Scouts in action! People of all ages are invited to celebrate at our annual rally. This year’s theme is: “It’s Time to Press Play.” You’ll meet vendors and community partners who provide Girl Scout programs and troops from all over our service area. Come see what Girl Scouts has to offer, including engaging, challenging and fun activities like rock climbing, computer programming, robotics and more! There will be food trucks on site as well.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy