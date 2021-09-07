Governor Kemp Directs $5.8 Million to Aid Georgia’s Tourism Industry
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the allocation of $5.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). Kemp shared the news with tourism industry professionals from across the state at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference, an annual industry event. During the event, the Governor applauded the industry’s success and recognized the impact of travel and tourism on the state.metroatlantaceo.com
