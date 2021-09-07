CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Arrow Exterminators Hosts Annual Fiscal Year Kickoff Meeting

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators recently held the company’s annual 2021-2022 Fiscal Year Kickoff meeting at The Loews Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. With over 400 team members in attendance, the two-day event celebrated achievements from the prior fiscal year including a record-breaking milestone of not only achieving double digit revenue growth for the eleventh year in a row, but also achieving $300 million in total revenue one year earlier than projected. The meeting also introduced the new internal fiscal year theme, “The Comeback Is The Giveback”.

