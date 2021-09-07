CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia DOT Awards $105 Million in Construction Contracts in July

 9 days ago

In July 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 26 projects valued at approximately $105,438,826. The largest single investment, worth approximately $26 million, was awarded to Oxford Construction Company. This reconstruction project will widen 3.784 miles of State Route (SR) 133 from north of SR 112 to north of S County Line Road in Dougherty and Worth counties.

