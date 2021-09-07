Metro Atlanta Home Renovation Project Earns EarthCraft’s First EarthCraft House Platinum Certification of 2021

When most people think of a home renovation, they picture shiny new kitchens, sparkling new baths and expanded space to spread out and enjoy family time. But internal systems are as important as external beauty, and by focusing on both, home renovator Alair Homes Decatur (www.alairhomes.com/decatur), EarthCraft consultant SK Collaborative (www.skcollaborative.com) and Engineered Solutions of Georgia (www.esogrepair.com) were able to bring both style and energy-efficiency to a 1960s-era ranch house in Decatur, an Atlanta suburb. And by doing so, the home earned EarthCraft’s first EarthCraft House Platinum Certification of 2021.