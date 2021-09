“Cash buyers have become a must-have in the nation,” says Wei Gan, co-founder and CTO of Ribbon, a platform designed to turn all buyers into cash buyers. Gan says they he and co-founder Shaival Shah, CEO, have increasingly gone up against cash offers themselves and found the competitive nature of bidding on homes to be challenging. “We founded Ribbon in 2017 and publicly launched in 2018 with the mission of making homeownership achievable,” says Gan. “The big challenge we saw then was that cash offers were beating out everyone else in the market. Now, it’s gotten ten times worse.”

