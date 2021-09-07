PulteGroup Ranks Third on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care® 2021 List

After a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the policies put in place to protect homeowners and renters are coming to an end, and this fall could see a wave of foreclosures and evictions as a result.From early on in the pandemic, policymakers enacted measures to protect renters and homeowners from being put out of their homes. The federal government created funds for rent and mortgage assistance, enacted an eviction moratorium to protect renters, and established a foreclosure moratorium and forbearance program for homeowners with federally-backed mortgages. Numerous states and localities followed suit with moratoriums and housing assistance programs of their own, while many private lenders offered mortgage forbearance options in line with the federal policy.There were strong economic and public health rationales to put all of these measures in place. The loss of a home through eviction or foreclosure can be tremendously disruptive for individual families’ finances, and at scale, widespread turnover can create catastrophic conditions in the larger real estate market, as the last recession proved. And with the pandemic raging through much of 2020 and 2021, it was also important to help people remain in place to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

