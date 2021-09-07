CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Season Preview: Building A Champion

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 7 days ago

Entering the season with a new quarterback and one of the NFL's most formidable defensive lines, Ron Rivera aims to build on last season's NFC East crown

Author:

Entering the season with a new quarterback and one of the NFL's most formidable defensive lines, Ron Rivera aims to build on last season's NFC East crown

The 2021 season can be a bright one for the Washington Football Team. A new quarterback comes to town and head coach Ron Rivera looks to build on the successes of 2020 and an NFC East division title.

Maybe the biggest issues are about "culture'' and "complacency.''

Rivera talks a lot about the first one. And the second one? As the Washington Football Team's regular season approaches, he's bringing it up a lot as well.

"To me, you went through a tough situation," Rivera said, reflecting on some of the challenges of last year and then the eventual NFC East title. "You found an ability to reach down and find something to help you get through that. And that's stuff you build on. But if for whatever reason we come out and say, ‘Well, we arrived. Man, we got this.’ Then we're not going to get better.

"That's what I'm concerned about and that's what I want to feel good about when we get ready to play that first regular-season game."

The impact of Rivera resonates throughout an organization that has long been under a cloud during the tenure of owner Dan Snyder. Can Snyder and Rivera work together as they attempt to build a powerhouse in Washington D.C.? The partnership is working so far, largely because the owner is staying out of the way.

Offense

What to expect from new WFT quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Fitzpatrick's arrival brings the team some short-term stability, but the team's long-term starting quarterback situation is still in question. That latter question is one for another day. But immediately?

Fitz is an upgrade to last year's often-stagnant offense. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel joining Terry McLaurin to form a scary pass-catching dual marks an upgrade. And as Fitzpatrick enters his 17th season in the league, he does so with a stable offensive line and a run game looking to elevate its numbers in Year 2 with Antonio Gibson, who can be a true three-down back if that's what Rivera wants.

Defense

There are 31 other teams that would definitely swap defensive lines with Washington. It's loaded with star power at the top and has tremendous depth. Chase Young and Montez Sweat should be improved from last season, which is a terrifying thought for opposing offensive lines.

“If there are two guys that I really want to see if they’re ready to take the next step, honestly, they’re both our defensive ends,” Rivera said. “Montez and Chase are two guys if they take the next big step in their development as football players [they] can really take their game to the next level and that can help us out as a football team.”

That "next level'' in 2021? It would mean the WFT boasts the NFL's best defense.

Predicted Record

Washington's Record: 9-8

Expected Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke

RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jaret Patterson, Peyton Barber

WR: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR: Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Cam Sims Dax Milne

LISTEN: How Close Was WFT To Acquiring Matthew Stafford?

Locked On Washington: Curtis Samuel back at practice for the Washington Football Team / What would we be willing to give for Matthew Stafford / Ron Rivera praise and name idea

  • 46 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgiAG_0boivhOA00

Washington Season Preview: Building A Champion

Entering the season with a new quarterback and one of the NFL's most formidable defensive lines, Ron Rivera aims to build on last season's NFC East crown

  • 4 hours ago

NFL All-Time Top 100? Here's How Washington Ranks

Rankings never fail to bring a mix of appreciation, and controversy

  • 13 hours ago

TE: Logan Thomas John Bates Ricky Seals-Jones, Sammis Reyes

LT: Charles Leno Jr., David Sharpe

LG: Ereck Flowers, Wes Schweitzer

C: Chase Roullier

RG: Brandon Scherff, Wes Martin

RT: Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas

Defense

DE: Chase Young

Right DE: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, William Bradley-King, Jalen Jelks

DT: Jonathan Allen, Matthew Ioannidis, David Bada

DT: Daron Payne, Tim Settle

LB: Cole Holcomb, Jared Norris

LB: Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, David Mayo

LB: Jon Bostic, Jordan Kunaszyk

CB: William Jackson, Benjamin St-Juste, Troy Apke

CB: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland

SS: Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett

FS: Kamren Curl, Bobby McCain, Jeremy Reaves

P: Tress Way

K: Dustin Hopkins

LS: Camaron Cheeseman

PR: DeAndre Carter, Isaiah Wright

KR: Danny Johnson

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Washington Football Team Signs A New Quarterback

The Washington Football Team has signed a new quarterback following the injury to veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, Washington’s Week 1 starter, left Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury. He is reportedly expected to miss an extended period of time. Washington is likely to go...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: MRI Results Are In For Ryan Fitzpatrick

The latest MRI results are in for Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and it’s not good news. Fitzpatrick left Washington’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter. He went to the ground in pain after taking a hit from Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. The...
NFL
theScore

6 landing spots for Cam Newton

The New England Patriots are rolling with the future at quarterback, and Cam Newton is suddenly looking for a new home. Bill Belichick surprised the NFL world by releasing Newton on cutdown day Tuesday and handing the starting job to rookie first-rounder Mac Jones. With just over a week until...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Watch: Ryan Fitzpatrick leaves Week 1 after being injured on huge hit (Video)

Ryan Fitzpatrick exits game vs. Los Angeles Chargers after suffering an injury on a big hit. In the first half of his first game leading the Washington Football Team, veteran journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered an injury on a big hit vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor Heinicke came in...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Ron Rivera Ends Cam Newton Speculation Following Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury

Ron Rivera slams door on Cam Newton-to-Washington speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You can go ahead and delete those photoshops of Cam Newton in a No. 1 Washington Football Team jersey. Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday the team has no plans to bring in another quarterback...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jaret Patterson
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Wes Schweitzer
The Spun

Alex Smith Believes 1 NFL Division Will ‘Shock’ People

Newly-minted ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith is heading into his first year working on NFL Sundays. And he believes one particular NFL division will shock people this year. During Sunday’s NFL pregame coverage, Smith asserted that the NFC East is an “incredibly underrated” division. He argued that...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Nick Foles trade makes sense for Washington

Week 1 saw plenty of injuries happen, even at the quarterback position. Because of the Chicago Bears’ depth, they may be able to help one of those teams which suffered a key injury. In their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team saw starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick...
NFL
Washington Times

LOVERRO: The solution at quarterback? Not on this Washington roster

Only in Washington can a backup quarterback become a legend while his team loses. That’s all we’ve seen Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke do — lose. He came in Sunday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.
NFL
NESN

Could Cam Newton Join Washington? Mike Florio Addresses Possibility

After being released by the Patriots, it appeared Cam Newton would have to wait for an injury to another quarterback in order to latch on with a new team. Well, there’s a chance Newton might not have to wait terribly long. Ryan Fitzpatrick exited his Washington Football Team debut early...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc East#Wr#Seals Jones#Chase Roullier Rg#Chase Young Right De#Jimmy Moreland Ss
247Sports

Ron Rivera comments on Cam Newton after Patriots cut former MVP

Ron Rivera is very familiar with Cam Newton, dating back to their days together at Carolina. But the Washington Football Team coach was not really phased after the news came out that Newton was cut by the New England Patriots. "It did pop up on our radar, but just so...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Washington Football Team HC Ron Rivera drops hint on potential reunion with Cam Newton

Cam Newton found himself jobless following the New England Patriots’ shocking decision to release him Tuesday morning. His next stop is unclear as of the moment. It’s unknown whether he’ll walk away from football completely or will land with another team just before the 2021 NFL season kicks in just a little over a week from now. If Newton will ever play in the NFL again, there are a lot of people out there who think it makes sense that he would reunite with his former coach, Ron Rivera, who’s now with the Washington Football Team.
NFL
NESN

Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury Has Everyone Thinking About Cam Newton

Cam Newton has been linked to the Washington Football Team for quite some time given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera, but now it’s the injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick that has people speculating. Fitzpatrick left Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers early after suffering a right hip...
NFL
247Sports

Washington Football Team's Ryan Fitzpatrick suffers 'serious injury' to hip, per report

The Washington Football Team got bad news on opening day of the NFL season when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury that forced him out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over to decent effect, but Washington still fell short in a 20-16 loss while producing just 259 yards of total offense.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
734
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy