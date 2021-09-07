Cañon City Daily Record & The Shopper Publisher and General Manager Karl Wurzbach announces retirement

Cañon City Daily Record & The Shopper Publisher and General Manager Karl Wurzbach has announced his retirement, which will be effective Oct. 1. Wurzbach has worked in the newspaper and media industry for 40 years with nine of those in Cañon City. During his time in the community, he served on various boards and committees. Most notably, Wurzbach served on the Cañon City Chamber of Commerce board of directors for seven years — three as board president. Wurzbach also co-chaired the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival during the 2018-2019 events and served on various mayoral advisory committees.