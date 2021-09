Fans of lowriders, vintage Chevrolets and classic Pontiacs are set to have an exceptionally fun Saturday with car shows popping up in both Venice and Santa Monica. On Sept. 11, the Venice car show will take place at Oakwood Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the Santa Monica show will be held on the Pier from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.