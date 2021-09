GREAT FALLS — Bowen Trystianson enjoys solving puzzles. These days, that proclivity is a good fit for his job. Like many health officials in Montana fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and trying to convince the public to help, deputy health officer Trystianson and his colleagues at the Cascade City-County Health Department are facing profound obstacles. In a community of more than 81,000 people, just about 46% of the eligible population has been inoculated against the virus. Among residents age 12 to 29, that statistic plummets to 28%.

